Individual tickets for the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Mingo, or Bingo for Men benefit, are on sale for $60 at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com. The bingo event will be on Thursday, April 18. Mingo will benefit Hopkins County men by providing free heart calcification tests. To learn more about the event, visit the Mingo website at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or call 903-438-4799.