Due to a slight chance of winter weather conditions this weekend, TxDOT crews plan to pretreat bridges and overpasses Thursday across the Atlanta District as a precautionary measure. In addition, motorists should be mindful of TxDOT trucks spreading brine on roads. Therefore, drivers need to slow down and increase the distance with the vehicle ahead of them. Visit driveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.