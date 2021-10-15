It’s Costing You More To Fill Up

The nation’s average gas price jumped from 5.2 cents a week ago. It stands at $3.25 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national average price of diesel has risen 10.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.45 per gallon. Locally, the price range is $2.89 to $3.13.