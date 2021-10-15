Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

It’s Costing You More To Fill Up

The nation’s average gas price jumped from 5.2 cents a week ago. It stands at $3.25 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national average price of diesel has risen 10.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.45 per gallon. Locally, the price range is $2.89 to $3.13.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     