Jarvis Christian College – News

The Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Approves Jarvis Christian College’s Fifth-Year Interim Report Hawkins, TX (September 17, 2020). At its meeting on September 3, 2020, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees approved the Jarvis Christian College’s Fifth-Year Interim Report with no recommendations and no follow-up. This ruling indicates that the College is financially and academically sound. Jarvis Christian College is accredited by SACSCOC to award associates and baccalaureate degrees.

To maintain its accreditation status, the College must comply with the Principles of Accreditation standards and requirements: Foundations for Quality Enhancement and with the policies and procedures of SACSCOC. Although SACSCOC conducts a comprehensive review of its institutions every ten years, the U.S. Department of Education requires SACSCOC to monitor its institutions more frequently to ensure that institutions having access to federal funds continue to meet accreditation standards. To that end, the Commission developed a Fifth-Year Interim Report. Jarvis submitted its final Fifth-Year Interim Report on March 31, 2020.

President Lester Newman stated that “it was so good to receive the news about the report’s approval on the afternoon of September 3. This was a tedious process, and I am thankful to everyone involved in the process.” Dr. Newman further shared that the College will be reviewed again by SACSCOC for reaffirmation of accreditation in 2024. A meeting on the reaffirmation process was on September 10, 2020.