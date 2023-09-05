Jarvis Christian University – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY EXPANDS DEGREE COMPLETION SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PUBLIC CHURCH EMPLOYEES IN EAST TEXAS

Hawkins, Texas— Jarvis Christian University’s Adult and Continuing Education Program offers Opportunity Scholarships to city, county, government, and church organizations throughout the East Texas area. The purpose is to enable working adults to complete their undergraduate degrees in class or online in business administration, criminal justice, and religion. The program is enrolling for Fall II classes beginning Monday, September 18.

Students who qualify receive a $1,000 per semester Opportunity Scholarship if they still need to earn their associate degree.

Students with an associate degree quality to receive a $1,500 per semester Opportunity Scholarship to pursue their bachelor’s degree with the following criteria:

Should have a 2.0 or higher grade point average to transfer into JCU

Should have 45-50 transferrable credit hours or a completed associate degree

Should register for full-time student status

Should maintain a 2.0 or higher grade point average while attending JCU

Should be 21 years of age or older.

Jarvis Christian University also offers students a $250 Jarvis Promise tuition reduction grant for each semester that students take and pass 15 semester credit hours with at least a C letter grade.

For more information, call JCU Dean of Adult and Continuing Education Dr. Dorothy Langley at (903) 730-4890 ext. 2904 or email her at dlangley@jarvis.edu.

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY EXPANDS DEGREE COMPLETION SCHOLARSHIPS FOR PUBLIC CHURCH EMPLOYEES IN DALLAS, TARRANT COUNTIES

Hawkins, Texas— Jarvis Christian University Adult and Continuing Education Program offers Opportunity Scholarships to city, county, government, and church organizations. The purpose is to enable working adults to complete their undergraduate degrees in business administration, criminal justice, and religion at the university’s Dallas Teaching Site at 7222 South Westmorland, Suite 250. The program is enrolling for Fall II classes beginning Monday, September 18. Employees of all cities and townships within Dallas and Tarrant Counties are eligible.

Students who qualify receive a $1,000 per semester Opportunity Scholarship if they still need to earn their associate degree.

Students with an associate degree qualify to receive a $1,500 per semester Opportunity Scholarship to pursue their bachelor’s degree with the following criteria:

Should have a 2.0 or higher grade point average to transfer into JCU

S hould have 45-50 transferrable credit hours, or a completed associate degree

hould have 45-50 transferrable credit hours, or a completed associate degree Should register for full-time student status

Should maintain a 2.0 or higher grade point average while attending JCU

Should be 21 years of age or older.

Jarvis Christian University also offers students a $250 Jarvis Promise tuition reduction grant for each semester that students take and pass 15 semester credit hours with at least a C letter grade.

For more information, call JCU—Dallas Site at (972) 668-9624 or email JCU’s Dallas Site Director, Ms. Mavonee Jeffries, at mjeffries@jarvis.edu.