Jarvis Christian University – News

Church, school, and government representatives from around Wood County joined together at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins today to participate in the university’s UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Guest speaker today at the breakfast was Dr. Tomika (toe-MEEK-ah) Duffey-Johnson, who encouraged those attending to continue progress toward equality and freedom for all in the spirit of MLK.

The Jarvis choir performed, and local clergy offered prayers for the county, state, and nation and specific prayer requests of those in attendance. The annual breakfast fosters racial unity and understanding and works toward bringing ethnic healing in and around East Texas.

Monday is a national holiday to honor the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

