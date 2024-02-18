Jennings Flees Hopkins County Deputies, Parents Arrested

As the result of an ongoing investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office into the theft of several luxury cars, deputies went to a residence to CR 2300 to serve a felony warrant on Everett Jennings. Deputies knocked on the door, but although they could see people inside, nobody answered the door. The deputies then went around the house, and saw Jennings attempting to flee out of a window, but he quickly shut the window and retreated into the house. Deputies then made contact with Jennings parents, Juana and Valton, who became combative with the deputies. During the scuffle, one deputy’s badge was knocked off, and another deputy’s bodycam was knocked off of his uniform. They were arrested for several charges including Assault of a Public Servant, and Hindering Apprehension of a Known Felon, both felonies. During the scuffle, Everett Jennings managed to escape from the house. Hopkins County law enforcement await Everett Jennings to turn himself in on the latest matter.