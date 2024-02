Basketball Playoffs

HIGH SCHOO\

BASETBALL

Area

Girl’s

Alvarado 65 – Anna 60

Broaddus 40 – Union Grove 17

Canton 56 – Farmersville 28

Collinsville 61 – James Bowie 39

Cooper 49 – Honey Grove 43

No. 2 DeSoto 62 – No. 6 Royse City 28

Edgewood 51 – Paradise 47

Hardin-Jefferson 55 – Gilmer 30

Hawkins 60 – Joaquin 48

Hooks 52 – Waskom 44

No 18 Lake Ridge 48 – No. 13 Mesquite Horn 43

Liberty 44 – Palestine 38

Lindsay 51 – Alba-Golden 25

Longview 53 – Red Oak 45

Martins Mill 56 – Riesel 28

McKinney North 67 – Whitehouse 30

Muenster 46 – Como-Pickton 25

North Lamar 52 – Kaufman 44

Pottsboro 45 – S&S Consolidated 27

Queen City 44 – Troup 27

No. 12 Rains 67 – Whitesboro 37

Silsbee 74 – Jacksonville 57

No. 17 Sunnyvale 58 – Van 36

Tatum 61 – Mt Vernon 58 OT

Tyler Lions 71 – Lancaster 57

Winnsboro 82 – Jefferson 43

Regional Quarterfinals

6A

Lake Ridge (20-15) vs. Duncanville (30-4) at Mansfield Mon 6:30 pm

Cypress Springs (29-2) vs. Klein Collins (31-3) at Waller Mon at 6:00 pm

DeSoto (25-5) 63 – Cedar Hill (22-14) 61

5A

Poteet (24-12) vs. White (30-3) at Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

Princeton (26-19) vs. Tyler Lions (30.9) at Kaufman Tue at 6:30 pm

Longview (24-8) vs. McKinney North (28-10) at Caddo Mills Mon at 6:00 pm

4A

Farmersville (17-16) vs. North Lamar (25-9) Mon

Sunnyvale (33-2) vs. Lincoln (27-3) at W Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

3A

Rains (33-2) vs. Ponder (3-7) at Rockwall-Heath Tue at 7:00 pm

Tatum (29-1) vs. Queen City (20-11) at Tatum Mon at 6:30 pm

Edgewood (26-9) vs. Pottsboro (22-10) at McKinney Boyd Tue 6:00 pm

Hooks (29-5) vs. Winnsboro (31-6) at Liberty-Eylau Mon at 7:00 pm2A

2A

REGION II

Collinsville2-10) vs. Lindsay (31-5) Callisburg Tue at 6:00 pm

Cooper (18-13) vs. Muenster (28-6) at Celina Tue at 8:00 pm

2A

REGION III

Lovelady (24-7) vs. Martins Mill (31-5) at Slocum Mon at 6:00 pm

Broaddus (25-7) vs. Tenaha (32-5) at Central Heights Mon at 6:00 pm

Douglas (25-6) vs. Hawkins (19-2)

1A

REGION III

Throckmorton (26-4) vs. Dodd City (24-8) at Azle Tue 6:30 pm

Boy’s

Friday

Boyd 68 – Pilot Point 50

Chapel Hill MP 65 – Beckville 53

Evadale 64 – Overton 47

Martins Mill 53 – Slidell 44

Paris 51 – North Lamar 46

Tatum 63 – Jefferson 31

Timpson 84 – Laneville 55

Van 39 – Brownsboro 23

BI-DISTRICT

6A

Sachse (21-9) vs. Rockwall (17-14) at Lovejoy Mon at 7:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath (23-10) vs. Wylie East (17-8) at Poteet Tue at 7:00 pm

Wylie (22-9) vs. Tyler Legacy (17-15) at Mabank Mon at 7:00 pm

5A

Lufkin (23-11) vs. Tyle r (15-16) at Rusk Mon at 6:00 pm

Longview (29-4) vs, Porter (17-16) at Woden Tue at 7:00 pm

Lancaster (23-5) vs. Lovejoy (13-15)

Mt Pleasant (27-7) vs. Kingwood Park (18-15) at Timpson Tue at 7:00 pm

Sherman (28-3) vs. Forney (6-23) at Wylie Tue at 7:30 pm

Nacogdoches (21-11) vs. Huntsville (22-11) at Rusk Tue at 7:00 pm

4A

Mabank (24-6) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-14) at Longview Tue at

Sulphur Springs (16-17) vs. Van (13-23) at Royse City Tue at 7:00 pm

Kaufman (23-10) vs. Pinkston (18-17) at N Mesquite Mon at 7:00 pm

North Hills (12-7) vs. Van Alstyne (18-17) Tue at 6:30 pm

Caddo Mills (25-7) vs. Roosevelt (15-16) Tue at 7:30 pm

Paris (20-10) vs. Athens (17-15) at Athens Tue at 7:00 pm

Carter (27-5) vs. Wills Point (17-12) Forney Tue at 7:00 pm

Canton (20-14) vs. North Lamar (12-17) A&M-Commerce Tue at 8:00 pm

3A

Lone Oak (22-10) vs. Lenard (19-11) Greenville Tue at 7:00 pm

Trinity (18-16) vs. Whitesboro (20-12) Denton Tue at 7:00 pm

Pottsboro (18-13) vs. Edgewood (19-14) McKinney Boyd Tue 7:30 pm

Tatum (22-8) vs. White Oak (10-22) Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm

Mineola (15-13) vs. Redwater (21-10) Marshall Tue at 6:30 pm

Sabine (22-9) vs. Arp (18-10) Tyler UT Tue at 7:30 pm

Atlanta (21-12) vs. Winnsboro (8-4) Hughes Springs Tue at 6:00 pm

Gunter (23-11) vs. Commerce (17-13) Denison Tue 7:00 pm

Rains (20-12) vs. Howe (20-9) Caddo Mills Tue at 6:00 pm

Hooks (28-1) vs. Mt Vernon (11-13) Pittsburg Tue at 6:00 pm

Daingerfield (8-8) vs. Troup (25-7) Pine Tree Tue at 6:000 pm

Chapel Hill MP (32-1) vs. New Boston (10-15) Pittsburg Tue at 7:30 pm

Jefferson (24-6) vs. New Diana (13-14) Spring Hill Tue at 6:00 pm

2A

REGION II

Rivercrest (16-18) vs. Cooper (14-7) Prairiland Mon at 7:45 pm

North Hopkins (24-7) vs. Maud (13-18) Prairiland Mon at 6:00 pm

Honey Grove (27-3) vs. Era (20-13) S&S Tue at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (12-12) vs. Bowie (17-12) Pittsburg Mon at 7:00 pm

Harts Bluff (20-13) vs. Boles (21-12) Sulphur Springs Tue at 5:30 pm

2A

REGION III

McLeod (33-3) vs. Alto (20-110 Hallsville Mon at 6:00 pm

Beckville (23-7) vs. Woden (13-17) Garrison Tue at 6:00 pm

Overton (24-4) vs. Union Grove (14-14) Pine Tree Tue at 8:00 pm

Douglass (24-8) vs. Big Sandy (13-16) Whitehouse Tue at 6:30 pm

Shelbyville (23-7) vs. Chireno (13-12) Gary Tue at 6:00 pm

Hawkins (29-1) vs. Cushing (19-14) Hallsville Mon at 8:00 pm

Corgan (27-7) vs. Timpson (11-6) Hudson Mon at 7:00 pm

1A

REGION III

Sulphur Bluff (26-9) vs. Savoy (15-17) Paris Tue at 6:00 pm

Ector (15-17) vs. Avery (18-15) Paris Tue at 8:00 pm

Saltillo (20-16) vs. Pioneer Tech (11-16) Sulphur Springs Tue at 7:30 pm