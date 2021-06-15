" /> Judge Tosses Lawsuit on Houston Hospital Vaccine Mandate – EastTexasRadio.com
Judge Tosses Lawsuit on Houston Hospital Vaccine Mandate

3 hours ago

A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital over its vaccine requirement for employees, saying the hospital has a right to require employees be vaccinated. The hospital employees, who were plaintiffs in this case say they plan to appeal – but in the meantime – both private and public employers can continue to require vaccinations. There could be more legal challenges ahead when it comes to Governor Abbott’s ban on vaccine passports and employers requiring proof of vaccination.

