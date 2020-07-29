KBUS, MIX 107.7 Ready to Help Out in a Challenging Football Year

Texas high school football is among the greatest traditions in the state. Each fall we gather in the bleachers as players, coaches, color guard, drill team and band all compete and entertain on Friday nights. With the latest news from the UIL, however, the 2020 season will look a little different.

The UIL has recommended schools keep capacity at 50% attendance for high school football games due to COVID-19 concerns. A safety measure being taken to ensure the well being of our children and community members. The unprecedented circumstances are poised to have many turning to an old tradition.

Listening to games on the radio.

For North Lamar Panther and Paris Wildcat fans games will be easy to find. North Lamar, under the direction of first year head coach Cooper Crowell, will be heard on 107.7 KPLT-FM with Greg Higgins doing play by play along with color man Adam Routon.

Despite dropping one scrimmage in the pre-season North Lamar’s regular season schedule goes unchanged. They’ll play road games against Krum (season opener), Canton, Wills Point, Pleasant Grove, and Spring Hill. Home games at R.L. Maddox Stadium will include Community, Anna, Liberty Eylau, Pittsburg and Gilmer.

Coach Steven Hohenberger is in his 8th season with the Paris Wildcats, who can be heard live each week on 101.9 KBUS-FM with Steven Johnston and Robert High calling the games.

The Paris Wildcats will open the season against an out of state opponent when they visit Arkansas High School in Texarkana. Paris will also play road games at Midlothian Heritage, Melissa, Carrolton Ranchview, and Kaufman. At Wildcat Stadium Paris will welcome Celina, Pleasant Grove, Anna, Terrell and Argyle.

As of now, week one of the Texas High School Football season begins Friday, August 28th.