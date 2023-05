The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a recent scam. According to the department, “the caller says they are an Officer with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and is advising that you owe money for a warrant, traffic ticket or some other fine and requesting you send money to take care of the issue. This is a scam. The department urges people to let your elderly neighbors and family members who don’t use Facebook know this is a scam as they may also be receiving calls.