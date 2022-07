The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters will be Wednesday, July 20, from 930 to 3:00 pm at the Love Civic Center in Paris. A local foundation that wants to remain anonymous is donating $100 to the United Way in the name of every donor. All donors’ names will enter a drawing, and they will give five $100 gift cards away. In addition, the foundation will donate $5,000 to the winning police or fire association.