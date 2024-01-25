Lamar County Candidate Forum

The Republican Women of Red River Valley are hosting a candidate forum this evening at the Lamar County Fairgrounds on East Center Street In Paris. The location has been changed from Building B to the Commercial Exhibit Center. Candidates for District 1 Texas House and District 12 State Board of Education, as well as those on the GOP primary ballot for district judge, county commissioners, constables, tax assessor/collector, sheriff and county attorney are invited. Doors open at 6pm. All are welcome.