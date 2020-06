The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has established a $25,000 support program to help chamber members that have been impacted by COVID-19. Priority will be given to those chamber businesses that were closed, laid-off employees, and limited operations due to COVID-19. The maximum amount to apply for is $1,000.00. It can be used to pay utility bills, rent or mortgage. The application period ends July 31. Contact paul@paristexas.com for more information.