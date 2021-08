Lamar County Commissioners met Monday morning and voted to send $274,000 to the Medicaid Fund. The funding is on behalf of Paris Regional Medical Center. Commissioners anticipate that more than twice that amount will go to the hospital for its care of needy patients. Commissioners met in Executive Session with the Paris EDC to discuss a possible incentive package for Delco Trailer. No decision was made, but commissioners will review the application package for possible action.