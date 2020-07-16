" /> Lamar County COVID 19 Update 07.16.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Lamar County COVID 19 Update 07.16.20

2 hours ago

 

On Thursday Lamar County has of an been notified additional 9 COVID-19 cases:

A 11 year old female, 19 year old male, 21 female, 30 year old male, 37 year old male, 47 year old female, 55 year old female, 61 female, and a 62 year old female.

Lamar County has 455 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
7 are travel related and 448 community spread.

As of today, 285 positives have recovered.
As of today, there are 155 active COVID-19 cases.

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

Age 0-9: 2 males 4 females
Age 10-19: 8 males 16 females
Age 20-29: 39 males 60 females
Age 30-39: 33 males 50 females
Age 40-49: 16 males 43 females
Age 50-59: 38 males 40 females
Age 60-69: 25 males 31 females
Age 70-79: 11 males 24 females
Age 80 +: 7 males 8 females

