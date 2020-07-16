Lamar County COVID 19 Update 07.16.20

On Thursday Lamar County has of an been notified additional 9 COVID-19 cases:

A 11 year old female, 19 year old male, 21 female, 30 year old male, 37 year old male, 47 year old female, 55 year old female, 61 female, and a 62 year old female.

Lamar County has 455 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

7 are travel related and 448 community spread.