Lamar County COVID Vaccine Update

The Paris–Lamar County Health District and the City of Paris plan two more large-scale clinics, Friday, April 16, and April 30. It will complete the planned mass vaccinations and finish up the required second doses of Moderna, as remaining interest in the first vaccinations is waning. Future clinics will be scaled back and perhaps done at PrimeTime and the PLCHD office. More details on the vaccination program in Lamar County are on our website.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 17 new or probable cases of COVID but no recent fatalities. The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard shows 37 active of the virus and 153 deaths, and there have been 5,587 recoveries.

Schedule yourself at https://paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist