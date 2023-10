A Duncanville woman charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been found not guilty by a Lamar County jury. The jury ruled that forty-three-year-old Lilandria Bell acted in self-defense when she fatally shot Alicia Turner and wounded Jakellia Turner in the 300 block of East Grove Street. According to defense attorney Bryan Corrigan, Turner was brandishing a machete. He added that a love quarrel led to the incident.