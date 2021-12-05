Lamar County Resident To Run for Texas House

Ray Null of Lamar County has announced his candidacy for the republican nomination for Texas House of Representatives for District 1. Null is a retired Army Lt. Colonel who commanded an Apache Helicopter Batallion and served in Operation Desert Storm, as well as other assignments in Europe and the Middle East. The seat in House District 1 is currently held by Rep Gary Vandeaver and George Lavendar is also seeking the nomination. The district includes Lamar, Franklin, Red River and Bowie counties.