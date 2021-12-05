Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Lamar County Resident To Run for Texas House

LTC Ray Null, USA Ret

 

Ray Null  of Lamar County has announced his candidacy for the republican nomination for  Texas House of Representatives for District 1. Null is a retired Army Lt. Colonel who commanded an Apache Helicopter Batallion and served in Operation Desert Storm, as well as other assignments in Europe and the Middle East. The seat in  House District 1 is currently held by Rep Gary Vandeaver and George Lavendar is also seeking the nomination. The district includes Lamar, Franklin, Red River and Bowie counties.

