Dennis Martin Beyer, Jr Lamar County Jail

A Lamar County jury of six men and six women convicted 49-year-old Dennis Martin Beyer, Jr., of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 14 and Sexual Assault. The victim was a family member, who testified that she was abused from the age of nine until after her 14th birthday. Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced Beyer to a total of 119 years in prison, and he will never become eligible for parole.