Lamar County Deputies arrested Octavio Alonso Zamora, 22, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They did not release any other information. His bond is $10,000.

A judge denied bond for Michael Earl Johnson, 62, who Lamar County Deputies arrested for Motion to Adjudicate Guilt on a Charge of Forgery of a financial instrument. He was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and several other charges.