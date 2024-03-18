Sandlin Header 2022
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center 

Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle for defective tail lamps and a missing license plate light with the driver, 18-year-old Richie Mason Lopez, and searched his car. Deputies learned that Lopez was out on bond and had possession of a drug falsification device and a round of ammunition. He was also in possession of medication without a prescription, and they arrested him.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Deonte Bryant-Lacy in Hopkins County on Sunday. He’s charged with two counts of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Possession of more than four ounces but less than five pounds of Marijuana.

