Lamar County Sheriff’s Arrest Report

3 hours ago

 

A 23 year old Longview man was jailed over the weekend  on a Lamar County warrant for a motion to revoke his probation. Twenty-three year old Shane Gage Brown was arrested by Gregg County deputies. Bond information was not available.

Billy Wayne Wallace was arrested over the weekend in Lamar County. He was charged with Possession of a small amount of marijuana, Failure to identify as a  fugitive  with the intent to give false information and violation of the parole he was on.

Jacob Wayne Wilson was arrested in Lamar County for Violating his parole. He was also charged with Possession of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor.

Gerry Don Dillard was arrested in Lamar County for Theft valued at less than $2500. Because Dillard had 2 prior convictions, the charge was enhanced to a felony.

