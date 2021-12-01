cypress basin hospice
Lamar County Tree Of Angels Week

Lamar County Commissioners issued a proclamation declaring Dec 1–7 “Tree of Angels Week,” honoring crime victims. This year, the tree’s dedication will occur from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Sunday at Farmers’ Market. People can come and go and place ornaments on the tree in honor of family and loved ones. They will then move the tree inside to the courthouse’s basement for people to view and place ornaments.

