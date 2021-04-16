Lamar County Weekend Activities

*The Market Square Farmers Market in Paris is open tomorrow with special Winter Mini-Market hours from 11a-1pm. Every Saturday local producers & vendors come together to enrich, enliven, entertain and provide local products to the community.

*There will be an Arts, Crafts and show plus Hamburger Fundraiser tomorrow at the Chicota Community Center from 10am till 3pm. Join local artisans, crafters and small business owners for shopping, visiting and lunch. The Chicota Community Center is at 138 CR 35850.

*The Novice Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser tomorrow from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Fire Department, 13834 FM 195, Paris. Adults $10.00, Children 10 & under $6.00. The meal will feature fish and all the trimmings.

*Express Clydesdales will be helping The Paris Downtown Association keep Paris beautiful tomorrow. The horses will be at the north parking lot at the Lamar County Courthouse from 10 – 2 for photo opportunities. They will also be available for carriage rides through the downtown area. All money and donations will go to help “Keep Paris Beautiful”. The horses have appeared at such notable events as the “ Macys Thanksgiving Parade” and the “ Rose Bowl Parade”.