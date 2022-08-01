Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Lamar County Young Life Hosting Youth Skeet Shooting, Fish Fry

 

Do you like Skeet Shooting, like Young Life, or both? Then this event is for you! On behalf of Young Life, we invite you to join us on Saturday, Aug 6 at 8:00 am at Fasken Ranch for our annual Lamar County YL Sporting Clays Shoot. It will be a ten-station Sporting Clays tournament with ten clays per station. Come individually, or come with a team! Teams will consist of five shooters. Your registration includes targets, ear protection, 100 clays, and a meal to follow. Shooters will also receive a shirt and hat if registered by Jul 21.

Don’t miss out! Join us Saturday, Aug 6, for a great day of friendly competition, good food, and fun, all while supporting a great cause.

But that’s not all! Come hang out with us Friday, Aug 5, for a Pre-Shoot and Fish Fry! It is from 5:00 until 9:00 pm at Fasken Ranch, 7225 County Road 42500 Paris. It costs $50 for 50 pre-shoot clays from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Fish Fry from 6:00–9:00 pm. A fish plate for ages 13 and up is $10, $5 for ages 7-12, and kids six and under eat free! Fish fry plate | Dessert Auction | Bounce House | RAFFLE | Live Music by Kevin Jackson!! To register or for more info, please get in touch with Jordon Walker @ jordon_walker20@yahoo.com.

