Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal from the late 1800s, is hosting a free back-to-school sleepover for children’s stuffed animal, doll, or action figure on August 12th at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site. The event begins at 5:30 to 6:00 pm Friday with drop-off, story time, snack, and goodbyes. On Saturday at 1:00 to 3:00 pm, everyone is invited to the Maxey House for toy pickup and games. Call 903-785-5716 for more information and to register for the event.