Suddenlink Rebranding As Optimum Effective Monday August 1

Optimum and Suddenlink, brands of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), today announce that households that enroll in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can receive 300 Mbps home internet service at no cost after the program’s up to $30 monthly credit is applied. Previously, the company offered a 100 Mbps internet service free for eligible customers, now tripling the speeds as part of this program. Altice USA was one of 20 internet providers recognized earlier this year by the White House for delivering high-speed broadband at no cost to low-income American families.

This plan delivers high-speed internet service to support online activities like web browsing, streaming, and gaming on multiple devices across the home. The pricing of the 300 Mbps internet plan is inclusive of all equipment, taxes and fees, meaning the service is completely free for all households who are eligible for and enroll in the ACP and apply the $30 monthly credit. Eligible households can also apply the monthly ACP credit (which is up to $75 for qualifying households on Tribal Lands) to any other Optimum or Suddenlink broadband plan. In addition, new customers who sign up for the service will also receive a $50 Visa® Prepaid Card and a WiFi 6 Gateway and WiFi extender included.

“We know how important it is for people to have access to affordable high-speed broadband and we’re pleased to offer our 300 Mbps internet plan free to eligible households who participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program,” said Matthew Grover, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Consumer and Business Services. “We look forward to raising awareness of this program in the many communities we serve to ensure more households have access to the connectivity services they need for learning, working, and so much more.”

In addition to participating in the ACP, the company is committed to expanding access to high-quality internet service through its low-cost Optimum Advantage Internet product, centralized purchase programs that allow school districts to identify and provide connectivity to students without broadband access at home, and private public partnerships to help bridge the broadband adoption gap in communities including shelters and public housing.

The company also supports digital equity and STEM learning in its local communities, which includes the support of students and teachers across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint through a partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose. The effort is aimed at funding classroom projects, organized by public school teachers, that will enable access to tools, technology, and experiences that support student success.

New and existing Optimum and Suddenlink customers can visit Optimum.com/ACP or Suddenlink.com/ACP for more information and to apply.

