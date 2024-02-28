Denny’s Paris Header
Large Wildfires In Texas Panhandle

 

stock photo

Growing wildfires fueled by strong winds and dry grass plus unseasonably warm temperatures prompted safety warnings for residents of several towns and at least one evacuation order in the far northern part of the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday. One of the fires, dubbed the Smokehouse Creek Fire, has already burned more than 300 square miles and was 0% contained as of Tuesday night. Numerous structures have been heavily dmaged or destroyed.  Firefighters were working to protect structures that were threatened by the flames.  Gov. Greg Abbott  ordered the state to activate emergency response assistance to support local firefighters.

