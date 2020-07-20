Latest Lamar County COVID 19 Update

On 7/19/2020 and 7/20/2020 Lamar County has of an been notified additional 13 COVID-19 cases:

A 6 year old female, 16 year old female, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, a 25 year old male, 26 year old female, 42 year old female, 43 year old male, 46 year old female, 56 year old female, 58 year old male, 66 year old female, 79 year old male

Lamar County has 483 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 7 are travel related and 476 community spread.

As of today, 305 positives have recovered. As of today, there are 163 active COVID-19 cases.

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.