Legislature Passes Bill Limiting Local Entities Authority

Texas State Capitol

A bill passed by the Texas House and Senate that could remove local control of local ordinances, laws, and regulations is awaiting Governor Abbott’s signature. The bill would preempt numerous laws on anything from rules on construction standards to payday lenders to bans on discrimination in hiring and housing. It would require cities and counties to follow state law.

