Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 8)

Thursday morning at 5:00, Paris Dispatch received a call about a male that had passed out in the driver’s seat of a truck parked at a gas pump in the 2900 block of South Church Street. Each time they asked him to move his vehicle, he would fall back asleep. Arriving Officer made contact with Garbiel Rhett Moore, 41, of Paris, and detected the odor of Marijuana. Officers located the Marijuana and destroyed it, and arrested Moore.

The Paris Police Department responded to 80 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and made 16 traffic stops on Thursday (May 7).