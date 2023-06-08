Texas Comptroller Certifies That State Budget Is Balanced

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has certified that the $321.3 billion budget that Texas lawmakers approved for the next two years is balanced. He has sent the bill to Governor Abbott for his signature. Several constitutional amendments to be decided by voters in November will ultimately determine how much money remains in state coffers at the end of the two-year cycle. The proposed amendments include a $1.5 billion plan to expand broadband, a $1 billion Texas Water Fund to pay for infrastructure, and potentially a homestead exemption if lawmakers agree on a property tax-relief plan.