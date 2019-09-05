LeTourneau University – Sports

One of our women’s student-athletes, Alexis Segura, is a three-sport athlete. Currently, the senior from Austin, Texas. She plays soccer and runs cross country. She also competes in track & field.

Saturday morning, she won the Nicole Leman Invitational at LeTourneau, hours after driving back from Kerrville on her own, following the women’s soccer team’s first game at Schreiner Friday. That is about a six-hour drive, but made it back Friday night, and was up by 6 a.m.-ish to win the home turf invitational by 1:32.2.

She did a similar thing last year, having to high-tail it back after one sports competition to get ready for a race that she went on to win.

She has won five races in the last two seasons – this one just getting started – including the American Southwest Conference Championship. She was an All-ASC selection last year.

I believe she is a 4.0 student. She was working on Sunday and Monday, and had classes Monday, as well – just to give you an idea of who this kid is.

Today, Segura was named the American Southwest Conference Co-Runner of the Week. Another girl in the league also won a separate race.

