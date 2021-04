Fifty-six-year-old Kenneth Charles Smith of Sulphur Springs has been sentenced after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors. He had been indicted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a child and several counts of Indecency by sexual contact. He pleaded no-contest to one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced by District Judge Eddie Northcutt to life in prison. He must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.