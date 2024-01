A 30 year-old Lindale woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for failing to report the repeated sexual abuse of at least one child. Samantha Wilson was charged with abandoning or endangering a child -criminal negligence. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson sentenced her to 20 years of federal confinement. Wilson told investigators that she did not tell police about the abuse because she was afraid the children would be taken away from her and she was scared of the man.