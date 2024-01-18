Signature Solar is the 2024 Gala Marquee Sponsor

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is thrilled to announce its 2024 $40,000 Marquee sponsor for the 18th annual fundraising Gala. Signature Solar’s Founder and Owner James Showalter has agreed to sponsor the upcoming Gala at this generous level.

Gala Co-Chair John Sellers and Foundation Executive Director Kayla Price met with Showalter and Signature Solar’s Kenny Rogers to discuss the possibility. Soon thereafter, Rogers informed Sellers of the decision to sponsor.

Signature Solar’s Senior Director of Operations Kenny Rogers shared, “Signature Solar is proud to be sponsoring the Foundation’s upcoming Gala. We care about Hopkins County and its citizens and feel this is one way we can do something to benefit the entire community.”

Proceeds of this year’s Gala will be donated to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs to help fund the expansion of the surgical services wing. The project is expected to cost several million dollars. The expansion will allow for more procedures and modalities to be offered in a manner that will allow for faster surgeries and quicker healing times.

“We are so excited that James and Signature Solar have decided to donate this lead gift to the Gala. We are so very appreciative of their support of the Foundation’s mission to improve local healthcare resources,” said Foundation Chair Maleta Reynolds.

This is the second year that the Gala has benefitted from a $40,000 sponsorship. Last year, the CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary donated $40,000 as well. The Auxiliary members donate their time to serving in several capacities at the hospital as well as running the Johnnie Masters Gift Shop.

The Gala has a sellout crowd, but there are still 100 for $100 tickets available as well as a chance to bid on silent auction items, both of which do not require attendance at the Gala. Visit LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com for more information.

The Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has served Hopkins County for 27 years. It is governed by a board of directors of local citizens.

Photo: Signature Solar’s James Showalter, Nick LaBarbera, Nancy LaBarbera, and Kenny Rogers present Gala Co-Chair John Sellers with a ceremonial check recognizing their Marquee sponsorship of the January 27 Gala. Visit LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com for more information about the Gala.