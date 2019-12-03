Local Hair Dressers Give Gift Of Kindness

Free haircuts for students

A team of local hairdressers showed students at North Lamar High School kindness by giving free haircuts. Partnering with the Christian Fellowship Church of Paris, the idea of the project was to boost self-esteem in teens by getting them ready for family pictures before the holidays. The stylists filled approximately thirty cut and style appointments during the day. The teacher thought it was such a good idea that they chipped in with money for the stylists’ tips.

Giving of their time and talents, beginning left, are Michelle Anderson of Le Salon à Paris, Aislinn Bearden of Hair Industry Hair Salon, Blake Scott of Le Salon à Paris and Deedee Flautt-Norwood. Not pictured is Emilee Crawford of Hair Industry Hair Salon.