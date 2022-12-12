Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for implementing and overseeing workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, including Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system.

The Local Plan outlines the region’s overall workforce, and human resource needs now and in the future. The plan includes operational and strategic objectives for the Northeast Texas workforce system. The program contains five appendices:

1.) Target Occupations

2.) Demand Occupations

3.) Demand Industries

4.) Cooperative Agreements

5.) Texas Workforce Investment Council Requirements.

The current 2021-2024 Local Workforce Development Plan for Northeast Texas is at the midway point. Per WIOA regulations, the Board must review and modify the four-year plan after two years. The project, including modifications, will be posted for a 30-day public comment period from December 5, 2022, to January 3, 2023. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas welcomes and will consider all public comments on plan modifications.

When viewing the plan, additions are noted in red font and underlined. Items to be removed from the program are in red font and include strikethrough text. You can use the links below to view the modified plan, target occupations, demand industries, and demand occupations. Please use the comment link to submit public comments officially.

http://Local Workforce Development Plan