Lone Star Ag Credit Awards Scholarships

Lone Star Ag Credit Awards $15,000 in College Scholarships

Lone Star Ag Credit recently awarded scholarships to six college-bound Texas students. The recipients of this year’s $2,500 scholarships are Tyler Johnston of Hewitt, Ethan Lum of New Boston, Madeleine Moody of Cameron, Rette Peters of Stephenville, Emilee Sanderson of Blackwell and Skylor Schertz of Krum.

All six students were involved in FFA or 4-H, served their communities in many ways, and have a deep appreciation of agriculture. Scholarship entrants had to complete a two-page essay on “My Plan for a Career in Agriculture.” Applicants were required to submit a résumé, an academic transcript, a list of exceptional accomplishments, and two letters of recommendation from agricultural leaders.

“These students balanced academic and ag-related pursuits throughout their high school career to become leaders at school and in their communities,” said Lone Star Chief Executive Officer Joe H. Hayman. “It’s heartening to know the future of agriculture is in good hands.”

The students will all head off to college this fall:

A graduate of Midway High School, Tyler Johnston will attend Texas A&M University to major in agricultural engineering.

Ethan Lum , a graduate of James Bowie High School, will attend Arkansas Tech University where he will pursue a degree in fisheries, wildlife biology and conservation.

Madeleine Moody is a Rockdale High School graduate who will attend Texas A&M University to major in psychology.

A Stephenville High School graduate, Rette Peters will attend Oklahoma State University to major in animal science.

Emilee Sanderson , a graduate of Blackwell High School, will attend Texas Tech University to major in agricultural and applied economics.

Skylor Schertz is a Krum High School graduate who will attend Texas Tech University to major in animal science.

