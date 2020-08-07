" /> Lone Star Conference Cancels Fall Competition – EastTexasRadio.com
Lone Star Conference Cancels Fall Competition

3 mins ago

 

 The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning. Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall. No other outside competition will be allowed.

The Lone Star Conference includes: 

  • Angelo State University
  • Cameron University
  • Dallas Baptist University
  • Eastern New Mexico University
  • Lubbock Christian University
  • Midwestern State University
  • Oklahoma Christian University
  • St. Edward’s University
  • St. Mary’s University
  • Texas A&M International University
  • Texas A&M University-Commerce
  • Texas A&M University-Kingsville
  • Texas Woman’s University
  • University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
  • The University of Texas Permian Basin
  • The University of Texas at Tyler
  • West Texas A&M University
  • Western New Mexico University

