Lone Star Conference Cancels Fall Competition

The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning. Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall. No other outside competition will be allowed.
The Lone Star Conference includes:
- Angelo State University
- Cameron University
- Dallas Baptist University
- Eastern New Mexico University
- Lubbock Christian University
- Midwestern State University
- Oklahoma Christian University
- St. Edward’s University
- St. Mary’s University
- Texas A&M International University
- Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville
- Texas Woman’s University
- University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
- The University of Texas Permian Basin
- The University of Texas at Tyler
- West Texas A&M University
- Western New Mexico University