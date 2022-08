A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday, thanks to strangers on social media and an honest five-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize it was gone until she returned home. She retraced her shopping trip but had no luck until she posted a plea on multiple social media pages. A girl named Sarah sent a message and said, ‘they found her ring at Cavender’s.