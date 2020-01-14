LSU Takes Title, HS Hoops And Astros Punished By League For Cheating In Today’s Sports Update

In the College Football Playoff last night, Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson Monday night to win the national championship. LSU finishes 15-0. The Tigers put up 628 yards on the number one defense while Heisman winner Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown.

The Paris Wildcats finished their pre-district schedule last night with a 67-42 win over Anna.

Tonight the Paris Lady Cats open district with a visit across town to Face North Lamar. The Pantherettes are 0 and 1 in district play.

In other district action, Prairiland will be at home to face Commerce while Chapel Hill visits Chisum. Cooper is at Winnsboro. Rivercrest hosts McCleod while Detroit is at Clarksville. Honey Grove welcomes Wolfe City and in non-district action, the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Hugo.

Also tonight:

Boys

Wolfe City at Mt Pleasant

Chapel Hill at Chism

Jefferson at Hughes Springs

Ore City Daingerfield

Sulphur Springs at Greenville

Girls

Chapel Hill at Chism

Jefferson at Hughes Springs

Ore City at Daingerfield

Lindale at Sulphur Springs

In the most dramatic ruling of his five-year tenure, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred came down hard on the Astros Monday for illegally stealing signs during their World Series championship season in 2017. The penalties, according to sources with knowledge of Manfred’s decision, include:

a one-year suspension for general manager Jeff Luhnow.

A one-year suspension for manager A.J. Hinch

The forfeitures of first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and ’21.

A fine of $5 million, the maximum allowed under MLB’s constitution.

After the penalty was announced, general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were fired by owner Jim Crane.

Tonight the Dallas Stars finish their road trip in Colorado while the Mavericks begin a road trip at Golden State.

Arizona State has extended the contract of coach Herm Edwards through the 2024 season. The school said Monday that the extension adds two years to the deal Edwards signed after taking over the program in 2018. Edwards is 15-11 after his second season with the Sun Devils and has led Arizona State to two straight bowl games.

Baylor leapfrogged Kansas and Duke into the second spot in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, after notching road wins last week at Texas Tech and then at the Kansas Jayhawks. Gonzaga is No. 1, followed by Baylor, Duke is 3rd, Auburn 4th, Butler 5th, Kansas 6th, San Diego State is No. 7, Oregon No. 8, Florida State is #9 and Kentucky 10th. Texas Tech comes in at No. 23. The Baylor Lady Bears are also at No. 2 behind South Carolina in the AP Women’s poll.