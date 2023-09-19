Lt. Governor Patrick Wants Financial Probe Of Impeachment

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick requested a full financial audit of the impeachment proceedings of Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday. In a letter sent to State Auditor Lisa Collier, Patrick asked that her office determine “the total amount of expenditures, encumbrances and future unpaid obligations” by the Texas House, Senate, Office of Attorney General, and all other legislative entities. The office of House Speaker Dade Phelan declined to comment on Patrick’s official audit request.