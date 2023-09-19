Celebrity Chef Lineup Announced for the 2023 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – September 19, 2023 – The State Fair of Texas is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2023 Celebrity Chef Kitchen. More than 90 different chefs from around the state will show off their culinary expertise by cooking a favorite recipe of their choosing in front of a live audience four times daily for FREE! From barbeque pitmasters to award-winning executive chefs, foodie fairgoers of all ages will experience every taste Texas has to offer! In addition to demonstrating their craft by preparing a signature dish, the chefs will also give kitchen tips, answer questions, and share samples with the audience. Join us at the Creative Arts Building to view demonstrations from nearly 100 local, regional, and national culinary professionals. Fairgoers can treat their taste buds and enjoy these free demonstrations all 24 days of the Fair.

Not only has this year’s talent been featured on national programs, such as Cake Wars and Iron Chef America, but the lineup is more diverse than ever — 45% of the participating chefs are women, and more than 30% are people of color. For all the foodies out there, the Celebrity Chef Kitchen is the perfect opportunity to connect with dynamic and diverse chefs from across the Lone Star State.

See below for the full schedule of chefs showcasing their skills at the Celebrity Chef Kitchen in the Creative Arts building.