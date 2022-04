The Mad Max Mud Run 5k & 10k obstacle race will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 9am at Pat Mayse Lake- in Powderly. It will benefit Lamar County 4-H youth and Texas AgriLife Extension. The event is for anyone 14 years and up. There will also be a free inflatable obstacle course for kids under 14, available for paid participants. Signups are on Eventbrite. Anyone with questions can call the AgriLife Extension office at 903-737-2443.