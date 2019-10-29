Major Lone Star PD Drug Bust

Lone Star police stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight and became suspicious of the driver. Officers were given permission to search the vehicle and discovered a Crown Royal bag containing 1,000 Ecstasy pills, 10 bags of cocaine, four bags of pills including Xanax and hydrocodone, and a small bag of marijuana, a loaded handgun, scales and over $1,200 in cash. The driver, who has not been identified faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

Lone Star PD Press Release

On Thursday October 24th at approximately 6:48 pm Sergeant Stephen Rathbun conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Main St in Lone Star Texas.

The stop was conducted for a defective drivers side headlight.

While making contact with the driver deceptive and nervous behavior was observed leading to the suspicion of a crime other than the traffic offense was a foot.

The driver gave Sgt. Rathbun an open container of an alcoholic beverage stating he had just poured it up. The driver then gave consent to search the vehicle.

Once Officer Paredes arrived on scene a search was started and the odor of marijuana was observed. A small bag of marijuana was recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was placed in handcuffs and placed in a patrol unit.

Also recovered during the search was a large Crown Royal Bag. Inside the bag a large bag of Ecstasy approximately 1000 pills, 10 bags of Cocaine 4 bags of pills both Xanax and Hydrocodone, a small bag of marijuana along with a loaded handgun were recovered along with scales and small baggie used in the sale of illegal narcotics. $1293 was also recovered from the driver.

After the driver was questioned it was determined the illegal narcotics were intended to be sold.

The handgun recovered showed to be stolen out of Cass County. This was confirmed by MCSO Dispatch.

The driver was arrested on multiple felony drug charges as well as Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Sgt. Rathbun