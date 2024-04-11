Major Theft Ring Busted In Shelby County

From Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham

Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of four individuals linked to a theft ring in Shelby County. On Monday, April 8, at 8:30 am, investigators and deputies with the SCSO responded to a call in the 7000 block of Highway 7 West in Center. Upon arrival at the residence, investigators recognized the property as a highly trafficked area for drugs and stolen property. Using a search warrant, SCSO investigators and deputies spent over 34 hours on the grounds and recovered over $150,000 in stolen property.

Items recovered include:

A skid steer they stole from Houston.

A bumper pull RV from Beaumont.

A commercial power washer on a 16-foot trailer from Center

Two trucks they took from Nacogdoches

Car hauler trailer they stole from U-Haul.

Two portable toilets taken from Carthage

Three welding machines

Numerous chainsaws, generators, thousands of dollars worth of tools, five AR rifles, and multiple other firearms

Officials also found multiple trucks with altered VINs were also located and removed from the property. Center Police Department identifies other items stolen from their city. They also recovered narcotics from the residence.

Individuals arrested include:

• Ricardo Rodriguez of Center: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F-1); POCS (F-2)

• Armando Huerta of Center: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F-1); POCS (F-2)

• Jonathan Vicente of Center: Violation of Bond/Protective Order

• Marlana Poole: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F-1); POCS (F-2); Violation of Parole OC: Man/Del CS (F-1)

The SCSO would like to thank the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and Jason Burch of Hughes Wrecker for their support during this time.