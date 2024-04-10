PJC Women’s Basketball Camps and Tryout,  April 12-14, June 19-20

PJC Women’s Basketball is offering an ambitious slate of camps for all ages and skills First up will be Spring Mini-Clinics held Friday through Sunday, April 12-14, plus a tryout on April 14. All activities will be held in the Hunt Center at the Paris location, on the east side of campus.

“Come spend time getting better with us,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “We have a session to address every part of growing your game and all ages are welcome.”

The Defense and Agility Clinic is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and covers explosion, reaction time, on-ball footwork, and scramble and recovery. On Saturday, April 13, the Shooting and Scoring Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. covers creating space, attacking closeouts, ball screen reads, help-side reads, and finishing footwork; and the Point Guard Clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. has game management, ball handling, decision-making, and board/huddle work. Sunday’s IQ Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have individual and team film breakdowns*, on-court situation walk throughs, and special situations.

Following the mini-camps, an open tryout is planned on Sunday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For this event, contact Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Tee Robinson at trobinson@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0233.

Another camp is planned for June 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Hunt Center, and an Elite Camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20.