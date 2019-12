Hopkins County Deputies arrested 19-year-old Raymond Antywan Larry on a second-degree felony charge of Trafficking of a Person. Investigators say he communicated with and arranged the transport of a runaway or missing child from Hopkins County to an undisclosed location in Southeast Oklahoma. Further investigation led Oklahoma authorities to the girl’s location. The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible, both in Hopkins County and Oklahoma. Larry’s bond was set at $100,000.